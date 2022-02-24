A husband and wife were killed in a crash when their vehicle came into the path of a semi-tractor trailer in Tuscola County, according to Michigan State Police.
On Feb. 24 at 4:26 p.m., troopers were sent to M-46 and Kirk Road in Juniata Township for the crash.
A 1993 Buick vehicle was traveling north on Kirk Road and came to a stop at the posted sign. The driver, 56-year-old Rodney Gerald Koglin from Bad Axe, then drove through the intersection and into the path of a semi-tractor trailer traveling east, MSP said.
When the two vehicles collided, the driver and passenger inside the Buick were killed, police said. The passenger was 48-year-old Jeannie Jo Koglin. The semi-tractor driver, a 34-year-old man from Marlette, was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation. Troopers were assisted by the MSP Third District Crash reconstructionist, MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers, Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, Mobile Medial Response and Vassar Area Fire Department.
