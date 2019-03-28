Michigan State Police say two suspects wanted in connection with a Montcalm County shooting are behind bars this morning.
Andrea and Craig Lake were arrested around 2:30 this morning in Greenville.
Thursday afternoon just after 12:30 a 61-year-old man was found shot in the head in the 1000 block of Bluebird Drive near Townline Lake in Montcalm County.
Troopers from the Lakeview Post responded to a call they thought was an altercation, but later found it was a drug related incident.
The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to Grand Rapids for treatment. His condition is not known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.