Heating and cooling technicians are about to be back in business thanks to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's latest order.
It says construction, trade, and HVAC workers can resume their duties May 7.
It's news business owners like Jim Hunter have long been waiting to hear. He says more a month ago, demand for his company's service was high.
"When it first came out, we were kind of busy, because the weather was kind of cold," Hunter said.
Now the weather's kind of warm, and Hunter says his staff is preparing to return to work, with a few adjustments.
"So, we will have masks, we'll have gloves, we'll wipe our equipment our tools down, try to get in and out of the home as fast as possible," he said.
He says workers will adhere to social distancing guidelines on the job.
And he expects to be plenty busy, come next week.
"Fortunately, we've got quite a list, so we're going to start calling people scheduling appointments,” Hunter said. “I'm really excited, I think it's going to be pretty busy once things open up."
