Westbound I-696 at Dequindre, north of Detroit, has reopened after a multiple vehicle accident.
Investigators said a vehicle cut-off a semi-truck, causing the driver to slam on the break, and causing the load to shift.
There were steel coils on the freeway and in the cab of the truck.
Michigan State Police said three people went to the hospital to be checked out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.