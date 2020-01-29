I-69 is back open in Shiawassee County following a crash on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
All lanes, eastbound and westbound, were closed between Grand River Avenue Exit 118 and M-52 Exit 105 for about an hour due to the crash.
The crash was reported at 9:40 a.m.
The road has since reopened.
