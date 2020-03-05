Michigan State Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash hospitalized three people.
Police said the crash happened at the rest area, near mile marker 158 on southbound I-75 in Bay County, at 6:56 a.m. on Thursday, March 5.
It closed the right three lanes, leaving one lane open at the time.
Police suspect the driver was under the influence of drugs.
There were three people inside the vehicle and all of them were taken to a local hospital with injuries.
Their conditions are unknown at this time.
All southbound lanes reopened at about 8:09 a.m.
