A vehicle fire scene that had closed two lanes of southbound I-75 in Bay County has been cleared.
Bay County Central Dispatch reported the vehicle fire south of Delta Road, the 159-mile marker, was impacting two lanes of traffic.
The lanes re-opened just before 9 a.m.
There's no word on the driver, or how the fire started.
