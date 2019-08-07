Michigan State Police and the Buena Vista Township Fire Department responded to a shooting early Wednesday morning.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch first reported the shooting just after 1:30 a.m.
It happened on southbound I-75 at the 152 mile marker.
Southbound lanes were shut down, but they were reopened at about 4:15 a.m.
This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.
