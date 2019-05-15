A crash in Shiawasse County that shut down a portion of I-69 has cleared.
Westbound I-69 near exit 98 near Woodbury Road was closed due to a crash, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.
The crash happened around 8:25 a.m., but no further information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.