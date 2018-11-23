A police officer-involved shooting has caused the westbound I-94 ramp to I-75 to close.
Michigan State Police were alerted of a local agency officer involved shooting in the area about 4:25 p.m. on Friday.
The suspect is dead and the officer sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Police said there is no danger to the community.
The officer was a Wayne County Sheriff's deputy who was in a private ambulance transporting a prisoner, police said.
Police are identifying the inmate as a 23-year-old male.
MSP said to expect traffic delays for the next few hours.
