The I-475 ramp to westbound I-69 is back open in Flint following a crash on Thursday.
The crash was reported shortly before 5 p.m. at I-475/Exit 137.
The scene was cleared about 9:30 p.m.
What a mess -- no wonder there was an accident there. We were just there yesterday. The 475N detour is a joke. You go half way north on 475 then it detours you by sending you on 475S back to 69 then up 75 back to 475. Why not just post a sign saying 475 is closed and continue on 69. What a mess -- no
