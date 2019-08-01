The I-475 ramp to westbound I-69 is closed in Flint due to a crash.
Both northbound and southbound ramps are closed.
The crash was reported shortly before 5 p.m. at I-475/Exit 137.
Drivers should avoid the area.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
