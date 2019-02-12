A section of I-69 that was closed due to a jackknifed semi-truck has re-opened.
The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the crash on eastbound I-69 at Hammerberg Road/Exit 135 in Genesee County at around 10:42 a.m.
The scene cleared shortly before noon.
There's no word on injuries at this time.
