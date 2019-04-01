Interstate 475 is scheduled for overnight ramp closures April 1-3 due to upgrades to the signs.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close and detour several I-475 ramps in Flint to accommodate sign upgrades.
The following overnight closures are expected, and drivers are asked to use caution when approaching these work zones:
Monday, April 1: 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.
- 2nd Street to northbound I-475 on ramp
Tuesday, April 2: 12 a.m. – 7 a.m.
- Pierson Road to southbound I-475 on ramp
Tuesday, April 2: 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.
- Carpenter Road to southbound I-475 on ramp
Tuesday, April 2: 12 a.m. – 3 a.m.
- I-475 Southbound to Court Street off ramp
Tuesday, April 2: 12 a.m. 3 a.m.
- Longway Boulevard to southbound I-475 on ramp
Tuesday, April 2: 3 a.m. – 7 a.m.
- Carpenter Road to northbound I-475 on ramp
For up-to-date information on this project and others, go to the list of statewide lane closures at: www.michigan.gov/drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.