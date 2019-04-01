GENERIC: Traffic Alert

Interstate 475 is scheduled for overnight ramp closures April 1-3 due to upgrades to the signs.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close and detour several I-475 ramps in Flint to accommodate sign upgrades.

The following overnight closures are expected, and drivers are asked to use caution when approaching these work zones:

Monday, April 1: 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

  • 2nd Street to northbound I-475 on ramp

Tuesday, April 2: 12 a.m. – 7 a.m.

  • Pierson Road to southbound I-475 on ramp

Tuesday, April 2: 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

  • Carpenter Road to southbound I-475 on ramp

Tuesday, April 2: 12 a.m. – 3 a.m.

  • I-475 Southbound to Court Street off ramp

Tuesday, April 2: 12 a.m. 3 a.m.

  • Longway Boulevard to southbound I-475 on ramp

Tuesday, April 2: 3 a.m. – 7 a.m.

  • Carpenter Road to northbound I-475 on ramp

 For up-to-date information on this project and others, go to the list of statewide lane closures at: www.michigan.gov/drive.

