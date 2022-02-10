Crews will continue work along I-69 between Fenton Road and M-54 in Genesee County next week to improve roadway safety and provide a smooth driving surface.
Starting Feb. 14, ramp closures at the I-69 and I-475 interchange will be in place to allow demolition and replacement of existing bridge decks, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).
Crews will need to close westbound lanes along I-69 during the initial phases of work, with short-term full closures of the roadway planned in March.
MDOT said the work is part of a $100 million investment to rebuild more than 2 miles of I-69 along with various work at the I-69 and I-475 interchange.
The project’s funding comes from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program that’s focused on repairing state highways and bridges.
