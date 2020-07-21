Two lanes of northbound I-75 were blocked in Genesee County Tuesday morning due to a crash.
It happened just after the Miller Road exit shortly before 11:30 a.m.
The left lane and center lane were blocked.
The scene has since been cleared.
