I-75 closure
UPDATE: I-75 has been reopened. 

All lanes of northbound and southbound I-75 are closed near Buena Vista.

The northbound lanes are closed after M-46 (Holland Street). Exit 149 is also closed.

The southbound lanes are closed after I-675. Exit 150 is also closed.

The Michigan Department of Transportation did not list a reason why the lanes were closed, but one of its traffic camera showed water over the roadway.

TV5 will update once the road reopens.

