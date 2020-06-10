UPDATE: I-75 has been reopened.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
All lanes of northbound and southbound I-75 are closed near Buena Vista.
The northbound lanes are closed after M-46 (Holland Street). Exit 149 is also closed.
The southbound lanes are closed after I-675. Exit 150 is also closed.
The Michigan Department of Transportation did not list a reason why the lanes were closed, but one of its traffic camera showed water over the roadway.
TV5 will update once the road reopens.
