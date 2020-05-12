The Michigan Department of Transportation has has overnight closures scheduled for part of I-75 in Saginaw County.
The closures will begin at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13. The project is expected to be completed by 5 a.m. on May 15.
I-75 and M-46 traffic will be detoured during the overnight hours on May 13 and 14 for the project, which includes partial demolition of the M-46 bridge over I-75.
Between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights, I-75 will be closed to traffic to accommodate bridge demolition. I-75 through-traffic will be detoured via one lane through the M-46 ramps.
I-75 traffic exiting at M-46 will be detoured via Outer Drive, M-81, and Portsmouth Road. Eastbound and westbound M-46 through-traffic will also be detoured via Outer Drive, M-81, and Portsmouth Road.
Following partial bridge demolition, M-46 traffic will be maintained with one lane in each direction on the westbound roadbed.
The project is part of a $61.5 million investment to rebuild 2.4 miles of I-75 in Saginaw County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.