She's 79-years young and this year is the first time she will cast her vote.
"I never was into politics but then my grandchildren really educated me on the process of everything," Sandra Ware said.
"She was very passionate about it these last four years,” Grandson Mark Mohn said. “Obviously with everything going on. She's never been passionate about politics before. So, it kind of told us that we need to help her out."
That's when Sandra and her grandson made a trip to city hall to cast her vote.
"It was very emotional,” Ware said. “I didn't think I was going to feel like I did. I felt, I don’t want to start crying. I felt very powerful. In that I did matter and that my life does matter."
She says her vote is for her grandchildren and Mohn says it doesn't go unnoticed.
"I am so proud of her,” he said. “So remarkably proud of her. All of the grandkids are so remarkably proud of her.”
"I can't even explain how I feel because it is such an exhilarating feeling,” Ware said. “I feel free."
She has a message for anyone on the fence about voting this year.
"I don't care if you're 18 or 118, please vote. It's so important."
