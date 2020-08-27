"It's already been three years, I ran out of hope," Becky Beck said.
There’s no closure for a grieving mother waiting for the remains of her daughter.
The body of Misty Dawn Kerrison Steiber was found in Flint's Broome Park in November 2017
Misty’s body was found along with the body of Claudia Wilson.
Both had disappeared three years ago.
The FBI has confirmed with tv5 that it's holding the remains as evidence in a homicide investigation.
But Becky Beck, Steiber's mother, says she wants to lay her child to rest.
"I just want to properly memorialize my child, like she deserves," Beck said.
She says the last time she spoke with her daughter was in September 2017 and that the family grew worried when she didn't show up for holidays or birthdays throughout the rest of the year.
The remains of both women were identified this past June.
Crimestoppers has since offered a reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.
And while Beck waits for the day the killer is brought to justice, she waits for the day she can say farewell to her daughter.
"They need to release our babies to us,” Beck said. “And for all the missing girls out there, I really hope you get found and not in the way Misty and Claudia were."
