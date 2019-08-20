Mateen Cleaves walked out of the Genesee County Courthouse Tuesday a free man.
"I've been waiting for this day for four years," he said.
Tuesday afternoon, a jury found Cleaves not guilty of sexual assault.
The former Michigan State Basketball player was accused of raping a woman at a motel room in Mundy Township in 2015.
The prosecution argued the woman was drunk and Cleaves took advantage of her. The jury ruled that wasn’t the case.
"I am happy that the truth finally came out,” Cleaves said. "Having to endure all that, hearing that lie, being portrayed as a rapist. That's the worst person you can be is a rapist."
The Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller issued a statement about this verdict, she says 'we are disappointed in the jury's verdict. But we respect their decision. We are proud of the work of our prosecution team. Working tirelessly for the victim in this case."
Cleaves had a team working tirelessly for him too. He thanked god, his wife and his attorneys for their support.
"The accuser had her day in court. 12 citizens listened to the evidence. And in less than an hour and a half, unanimously said not guilty,” said Cleaves’ attorney Michael Manley. “This case is put to bed. This case is put to rest and this man deserves his life back."
Cleaves said it's a life he hasn't stopped living.
What he plans to do next?
"Just take my son to football practice," he said.
