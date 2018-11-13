Michigan State deputy athletic director Greg Ianni is retiring after a quarter century with the school's athletic department.
The school announced Tuesday that Ianni will retire from his current duties at the end of January. He will then remain in an advisory role for the athletic director for the remainder of his contract, which ends June 30. Ianni has worked in the athletic department since 1993.
Ianni currently oversees athletic facilities and administers event management. He is also a sport supervisor for men's and women's golf and assists with football.
