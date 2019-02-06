Freezing rain created treacherous travel across Mid-Michigan on Wednesday and left every surface coated in ice.
The icy weather forced many students to stay home from school as drivers had to chisel the ice from their vehicles before embarking on their morning commute.
Genesee County was one of the harder hit areas.
911 Central Dispatch said they had more than 30 crashes since midnight.
But the roads weren’t the only thing the weather complicated.
“We make sure that our senior citizens eat. You’re the most vulnerable people in our community,” said Ivry Miller, with Meals on Wheels in Genesee County.
Getting food delivered to more than 1,000 people is a little tricky when the roads are iced over.
Miller said with last week’s snow and the overnight ice storm, getting seniors the food they need has been a major challenge.
“When people can’t get out and come to work it affects our meal production and that affects people that are going out to deliver the meals too. And then when the drivers leave late we get a ton of phone calls,” Miller said.
Miller said those phone calls are from hungry citizens that are wondering if they are getting a hot meal.
Sometimes it just doesn’t happen because of the weather or staffing.
Miller said everyone from the program works overtime to get as much food out as they can when the weather doesn’t cooperate.
“It’s all boots on the ground. We have an executive director of senior nutrition who is out delivering meals right now. Assistant director was out delivering meals. And I even delivered meals last week when the weather was bad,” Miller said.
In an emergency, the Meals on Wheels program will always make it out according to Miller.
Sometimes they will even give frozen dinners to seniors that are at risk of being snowed or iced in.
Miller said the community can help seniors and the program very easily when the weather is bad.
“If you have an elderly neighbor, try to shovel their walkway. Try to shovel their driveway because that will help us deliver the meal. Because we can actually get to the person without having to reschedule until we can actually get to their house,” Miller said.
Miller said salting is always a nice thing to do for your neighbor’s driveway as well.
The road commission said they have been working around the clock to make sure the roads get treated.
