An ice fisherman is recovering after hitting open water on his snowmobile.
The Hampton Township Public Safety Department says it received a call about the man around 10:16 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21.
His vehicle was found at the Finn Road boat launch.
The U.S. Coast Guard was then dispatched to that area of the Saginaw Bay.
While awaiting the Coast Guard's arrival, Hampton Township officers heard screams for help.
They directed the Coast Guard to the man's location.
He was treated by emergency medical responders and released.
