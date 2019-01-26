With those cold temperatures moving in freezing Mid-Michigan’s many waterways, outdoorsmen and women take to the ice for winter fun.
The cold temperatures don’t deter those looking to catch some fish.
One look across the Saginaw River and you’ll see hundreds of tiny tents, called shanties, lined out on top of the ice.
Each one filled with a fisherman hoping to make the best of this weekend’s sub-zero temperatures with a big catch.
It’s a feeling shared by local bait shops, like Live Bait in Saginaw owned by Woody Wilson.
Wilson said he’s had to remain on standby all winter up until now.
“That’s what we need is really, really cold temperatures to get that ice thick enough where people feel comfortable and especially because there’s a river and there’s a strong current that runs underneath,” Wilson said.
But Wilson said they only have a few weeks to partake in ice fishing because once the middle of March hits they’re going to need to give some time for those walleyes to respawn.
“That’s why people come out in numbers right now because you got to get it while you can and there’s big schools of these walleye migrating in here right now,” Wilson said.
However, he wants to remind people to practice safety first because even in the frigid cold weather if the ice isn’t several inches thick, you risk putting yourself in danger.
“We always recommend people spud their way out and don’t take for granted that it’s consistently 8 or 10 inches,” Wilson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.