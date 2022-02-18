An ice jam on the Shiawassee River is causing minor flooding in the city of Owosso.
The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is aware of the ice jam near M-52 in Owosso. The ice jam, located on the bend in the river adjacent to Curwood Castle, has increased in size as of Feb. 17.
Emergency management is working with the city of Owosso and the state of Michigan to monitor the situation.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said mitigation efforts to break up the ice are not possible due to safety concerns and could make the situation worse. Using explosive devices is not possible due to safety issues, and the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality rules prohibit it.
The sheriff’s office said the ice jam will break apart naturally.
