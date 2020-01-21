Parts of Kalamazoo County are under a flood warning because of an ice jam.
The downstream jam is backing up the water in the Kalamazoo River, and causing flooding.
Authorities are warning people who live in the area to monitor conditions closely because river levels can fluctuate rapidly.
"That's why we're trying to remind people they need to stay away from the water flow. Don't go out and inspect the ice flow. Stay away from the water. We are also working. I know that there have been known to have homeless encampments along this area. And those are being checked to make sure that if there are anyone living in the areas that we know are traditionally used, that they are being moved out of there. Shelter is being sought for them. But that is something the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is handling right now,” said Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller.
The Weather Service says when the jam finally breaks, all the water and debris that was trapped will rush downstream and may cause flooding.
The warning is in effect until Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.