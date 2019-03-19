Ice on the Saginaw Bay is melting and people are being advised to stay off the ice.
On March 19, Bay County Central Dispatch paged the alert about the ice.
They are asking that people stay off the ice due to it melting.
People are told to call 911 immediately if they can’t get off the ice.
