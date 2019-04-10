Lakeside residents are watching the ice come ashore and damage their cabins and property.
The ice may be pretty but it’s also a pretty big headache that’s causing a bunch of damage to cabins around Houghton Lake.
Photos taken by Korbinski’s Marine show the ice pushing up against the cabins, even busting in some sliding doors.
Some reports even saying that the ice even went up to 6 feet.
One cabin owner had their doors smashed in by ice. He said it’s unbelievable.
“There’s actually nothing you can do, when it comes in, I don’t think you can stop it with a bulldozer, there’s just tons and tons and tons of force there,” said Jim Skaryd.
Fortunately, that owner and his family weren’t hurt or at the cabin when the ice busted in and he’s thankful he’s got insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.