It's winter time in Michigan! Many outdoor activities this time of year include spending time on the ice. Some of the most popular include ice fishing, snowmobiling, ice skating, etc.
While these can be fun to do with friends and family, it's very important to check and make sure the ice you're standing on is thick enough to support the weight of yourself and any vehicle you plan to drive on the ice.
Here's a simple guide to follow before venturing on the ice.
With observed temperatures overall this winter season above average, unfortunately we haven't had the chance to form much ice on the Great Lakes as well as local lakes and ponds.
Here's a look at the most recent ice coverage of the Great Lakes.
Remember to be smart and stay safe this winter!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.