The cold and snow did not stop people from taking in some winter fun.
Ice skating at Saginaw’s Hoyt Park opened to the public on Saturday.
“Great for skating, just not quite thick enough for a truck and a plow to get on it yet,” said Larry Brethauer, the president of Hoyt Park. “Next couple of days we’ll be good to go, we’ll clean this up really nice and make a bigger area. It’s 250 feet wide by a 1,000 feet long.”
Ice skating events at Hoyt Park will take place each Saturday for the next four weeks.
