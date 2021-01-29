Ice skating is coming back to Hoyt Park in Saginaw this year.
Positive Results, PRIDE in Saginaw, Inc., and Friends of Hoyt Park announced Bringing Back the Ice 2021 will open the park for two Saturdays in February for skating and sledding.
A night skate on Saturday, Feb. 6 will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
On Feb. 13, skating will take place from noon to 4 p.m.
Free skate rentals are courtesy of Saginaw County Parks and Recreation.
COVID restrictions will be followed, and masks and social distancing are required.
The event is sponsored by Jolt Credit Union, Dow Chemical, Covenant HealthCare, and Saginaw County Parks and Recreation.
