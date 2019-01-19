Mid-Michigan saw its fair share of issues with slick roads and very cold temperatures. But despite those issues, many folks were able to finally enjoy some winter festivities.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) was out in full force trying to bring an end to the slick driving conditions.
"We did have plow drivers that were out treating the roads, overnight and early this morning," said Jocelyn Hall, an MDOT spokesperson.
Hall said crews are continuing to address the roads but that the snowfall from Saturday morning did delay some removal.
However, that didn't stop Saginaw residents from getting out and enjoying it.
“Great for skating, just not quite thick enough for a truck and a plow to get on it yet,” said Larry Brethauer, the president of Hoyt Park.
Brethauer said the cold weather made for a perfect start to their first ice skating event of the season, especially since last year had to be canceled due to weather.
“Next couple of days we’ll be good to go, we’ll clean this up really nice and make a bigger area," Brethauer said. "It’s 250 feet wide by a 1,000 feet long.”
But despite some of these cold temperatures and these snowy roads, Michiganders say they're well prepared for the winter ahead.
"We like supporting Hoyt Park," said Michelle Rodammer from Indiantown. "This is I remember coming here as a little kid and the ice is fantastic, they did a great job, except the wind isn't cooperating with the snow but that's OK because it's good for sledding."
Ice skating events at Hoyt Park will take place each Saturday for the next four weeks.
