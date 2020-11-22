An iconic fish has left his home in Flint and is headed for bigger waters.
Charlie, a Giant Pacu has lived more than 17 years in a 500-gallon tank at the Dort Mall in Flint.
“We are sad to see him go, but we know it’s best for him,” said Robert Perani, mall owner.
In the afternoon on Sunday, Nov. 22, Charlie was picked up by the Ohio Fish Rescue and will spend the rest of his life in a 3,000-gallon tank.
The Ohio Fish Rescue describes itself as a not-for-profit organization dedicated to saving unwanted pet fish and other aquatic species.
