The intensive care units in Arenac and Lapeer counties are at 100 percent capacity.
That is as of Monday, April 27, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
"Please note different areas of the state have various capacities as it relates to ICU beds and we have to be mindful of this in our approach. These are areas of the state with smaller numbers of ICU beds," the MDHHS said.
The ICUs in Branch and Mecosta counties were also at full capacity as of Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.