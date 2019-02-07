The icy conditions Thursday morning led to a number of power outages across Mid-Michigan, even affecting the Michigan State Police.
The Tri-City Post was among a cluster of outages in Saginaw, Bay and Gratiot County.
“Well, it was a little surprising,” MSP Lt. Jim Lang said.
The power outage was all thanks to another round of icy rain and high winds.
Lang said in spite of the outage, operations continued.
“Well, with the power outage we’re fortunate enough to have a generator for the building here. So we’re able to carry on with whatever we need to get done. So it’s business as usual for us,” Lang said.
Lang said it’s times like these that he is glad his department is able to utilize the generator.
“You don’t realize how you rely on those resources every day until it’s gone. So you know when that power bumps off fortunately it will switch back over and we can carry on,” Lang said.
The First Warn 5 Forecast is calling for winds to increase as the day wears on. Parts of Mid-Michigan are under a wind advisory in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday.
Lang is concerned more power outages could affect the area. With that in mind, he wants people to stay safe.
“Be careful out there. Have your emergency kits available. Stay aware from those downed powerlines, at least 25 feet away. And if you see a low hanging wire just assume that all wires are active and live. And you want to stay away from them,” Lang said.
Consumers Energy is currently reporting the following outages:
- Arenac County: 363 customers
- Bay County: 154 customers
- Genesee County: 193 customers
- Gladwin County: 23 customers
- Gratiot County: 608 customers
- Iosco County: 38 customers
- Isabella County: 861 customers
- Midland County: 374 customers
- Ogemaw County: 72 customers
- Saginaw County: 147 customers
