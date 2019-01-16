The icy roads are causing more than car accidents for Michigan residents; they are also causing many slip and falls.
Dr. Brad Blaker, with McLaren Bay Region, said they saw up to 135 patients in the emergency room on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 30 of which were attributed to weather.
“A lot of bruising. We’ve seen a few breaks but there’s a lot of bruising, contusions, sore backs, those type of things. Most of the people who fall don’t end up breaking anything but some of them do,” Blaker said.
Blaker said if you are getting out of your car or walking along the street, to avoid walking along the road lines on the street or in parking lots because they could be covered in ice.
“Where I’ve seen most of the people fall is not the things that are obvious, they get outside their car and they’ve gotten onto a parking lot and they still walk onto each of those painted strips, and one of those painted strips may have a little bit of ice on them, and then they go down right there. It’s those places in the shade but sometimes you can’t depend on the shade, sometimes even in the sunlight those places are icy,” Blaker said.
He recommends people only walk on surfaces where you can see the salt or brine being put down, and also avoid handrails that can freeze over.
If you slip and fall but notice the pain isn’t going away, he suggests you visit the doctor immediately.
“One of the biggest things I tell people is to pinpoint bony tenderness, so any place you can feel a bone on your body and you press that area and it really hurts, needs to be x-rayed,” Blaker said.
