Mid-Michigan schools have been closed for the past two days causing fear in students taking exams.
Hemlock High School students, along with many other mid-Michigan schools, were expected to take end of the semester exams this week.
Due to icy roads, students have missed two critical days of class.
Keith Green, the principle at Hemlock High School, said they’ve had to push the exam schedule back three different times.
“It’s definitely an inconvenience but you have to look at safety of the kids first, so I give credit to the superintendents for looking at safety of the kids as number one,” Green said.
Winter exams also mark the end of the semester.
Students were scheduled to start new classes with new teachers, but that too has been pushed back.
Instead of the new semester starting on Tuesday, Green said the new semester will start on Thursday due to the delays.
Green is sending out a new schedule to Hemlock students and says he hopes students are taking the extra time to study.
“The studying that they did on Monday night now that’s going to be put off until Thursday, so they are going to have to restudy even more but maybe that’ll make them more prepared,” Green said.
