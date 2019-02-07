Icy roads have been reported across much of the TV5 viewing area early Thursday morning, Feb. 7, due to scattered freezing rain and drizzle.
Bay County authorities urge drivers to use extreme caution due to slippery conditions.
TV5 staff members experienced icy commutes on I-75 in Genesee County and Saginaw County, as well as on side roads in the Saginaw area.
Icy conditions were reported at the scene of a rollover crash in Saginaw County's Spaulding Township.
Precipitation is expected to increase later in the morning and in the evening.
