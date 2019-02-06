Hundreds of schools are closed in Michigan as winter weather including freezing rain left roads slippery and cut power to thousands of homes and businesses.
Crashes were reported Wednesday morning. School districts including Detroit's were shut. Wayne State University in Detroit was closed and Eastern Michigan University canceled morning classes due to the icy weather.
CLICK HERE for Mid-Michigan closings and delays
In mid-Michigan, flooding caused by an ice jam along the Grand River in Portland prompted officials to evacuate about 50 people from their homes near the river early Wednesday.
Michigan utilities had warned Tuesday that power outages were likely and mobilized crews ahead of time. Consumers Energy on Wednesday morning reported more than 38,000 of its customers, mostly in western Michigan, were without power as freezing rain brought down trees and power lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.