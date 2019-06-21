Today is the day! If you watch WNEM-TV5 for free with an over the air antenna, today is the day our station moved to a new frequency. So if you use an antenna to watch us, you now need to rescan your TV or converter box.
But remember if you have cable or satellite service, this does not affect you—- you do not need to rescan.
If you do have to rescan, there’s no need for any new equipment. You can do this by selecting “scan” or “autotune” from your TV or converter box control menu. You can usually find instructions by pressing the “set-up” or “menu” buttons on your remote control.
If you have any questions about how to rescan, go to TVAnswers.org.
