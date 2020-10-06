Admit it, you’ve done it.
A recent poll conducted on behalf of the National Confectioners Association (NCA) says 79 percent of parents indicate they’ve taken candy from their children after a night of trick-or-treating.
The same poll found that 31 percent of adults have plans to “stash” some of their favorite candy away for themselves.
The NCA says 65 percent of people say they will trick-or-treat this year, whether handing out the candy or going out with their children, despite the threat of COVID.
