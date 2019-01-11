A new outdoor recreation trend helps Michiganders enjoy the winter months.
Bayne’s Apple Valley located in Freeland is the home to two outdoor igloos.
“We are excited to have igloos, last year my husband and I were in Suttons Bay at Hoplot and saw these igloos and thought they were enchanting and knew we had to have some,” Bayne’s owner Jenean Coughlin said.
Usually used as greenhouses in the summer, the igloos made of plastic and PVC pipes are re-purposed as lighted hang-outs that create a beautiful and unique atmosphere.
Even though it's winter, the igloos are heated. Small space heaters are in place, so customers will not have to worry about being cold.
Bayne’s is closed in the winter, but they’re offering the space for rent so guest can host private parties and events.
“It’s $50 an hour, minimum of two hours, and you can bring your own food. You’ll have a lovely fire and access to the café and bathroom, so it’s just a good way to spend the evening,” Coughlin said.
The Coughlin’s goal is to continue year after year adding to the Bayne’s experience. The next project is already in the works.
“We did sign a purchase agreement on a liquor license, so we are hoping eventually maybe in the next year to be offering hard ciders and to do some tasting on local craft beers as well,” Coughlin said.
