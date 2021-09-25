Ignite Donuts is preparing to open their first physical location after serving the Mt. Pleasant community with a food cart.
Casey Croad is the CEO of Ignite Donuts.
"It has a soft interior to it, it has a crispy exterior to it, so it's a brioche donut hole that we do," Croad said.
He just graduated from Central Michigan University.
"We just wanted to create something that is loving and serving on others, and we thought no better way than to do donuts, or food, because food brings people together no matter your beliefs," Croad said.
With the help of some investors, the college kid slinging donuts to fellow students is opening a brick-and-mortar cafe just off campus.
"This cafe right here is going to be a loving and inviting space for college students, for people who are, need to sit down in a group meeting, business-people or student group," Croad said.
When Ignite Donuts was just lifting off, there was a lot Croad didn't know, like how to bake his product.
"I never knew how to make donuts to begin with. We had this very very small fryer that was from, my mom's, it was like from the 1980s," Croad said.
Or more recently, start his cafe.
"I don't know anything about construction really, I didn't know anything about construction. I didn't know anything about leasing and seeing that $3,000 figure on a monthly lease was above my head," Croad said.
In the meantime, residents can get their donut fix at their mobile cart around Mt. Pleasant, like at the farmers market."
"I made a lot of, you know, wrong decisions, I made some good decisions, I've had a lot of things that didn't go my way, most of the time, but I learned what throughout time to give grace and be patient and so I've been pretty blessed that things have worked out the way it has," Croad said.
Croad expects to open the cafe next month.
