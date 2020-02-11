Would you like a chance to win pancakes for life at IHOP? How about just enjoying a free stack compliments of the restaurant?
IHOP is celebrating its 15th annual IHOP National Pancake Day and is giving one lucky winner the chance to win free pancakes for life.
IHOP’s National Pancake Day is Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Restaurants across the nation are offering guests one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes. They will also be accepting donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, including Hurley Children’s Hospital in Flint.
In addition to a free short stack of pancakes, guests will have the chance to win free pancakes for life and other fabulous prizes.
To enter, visit IHOP on Tuesday, Feb. 25 and scan the QR code to see if you're an instant prize winner. If not, enter your email address for a chance to win.
The following IHOP locations in Mid-Michigan are offering free pancakes:
Flint- 3227 Miller Rd., Flint, MI, 48507
Saginaw- 2255 Tittabawassee Rd., Saginaw, MI, 48603
Mt. Pleasant- 5245 E. Pickard Rd., Mt. Pleasant, 48858
