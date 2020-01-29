Sick sickness flu generic
Tom Merton/Getty Images

A Roscommon County school has closed for the rest of the week due to student and staff illness.

Charlton Heston Academy said they’ve seen an increase in the common flu and cold in recent days. In a post on the school’s Facebook page, they also say there have been six confirmed cases of Influenza B.

Superintendent David Patterson said the decision to close was not taken lightly, and that classes will resume on Monday, Feb. 3.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.