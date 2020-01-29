A Roscommon County school has closed for the rest of the week due to student and staff illness.
Charlton Heston Academy said they’ve seen an increase in the common flu and cold in recent days. In a post on the school’s Facebook page, they also say there have been six confirmed cases of Influenza B.
Superintendent David Patterson said the decision to close was not taken lightly, and that classes will resume on Monday, Feb. 3.
