Barbara Roberson has had to bury both her sons.
Donald Patrick and Stone Roberson now rest next to each other, both murdered nearly 8 years apart.
And neither of their killers have been caught.
“That’s what makes me cry at night, knowing both my boys are gone and we don’t have answers for either one of them,” Barbara said. “That’s the hardest part. If we could put an end to it in some way.”
Donald was murdered in early January getting off his shift at Hooter’s in Saginaw County's Kochville township. A loving father and soon-to-be grandpa and a workaholic. His murder came out of nowhere.
“Donald is one of the nicest guys,” she said. “He don’t beef with anybody. Nothing like that. He knew how to handle people because he worked with people.”
Donald’s death weighs heavily on his mom. She already bore the pain of losing Stone and having his case go cold.
It’s been seven years since she’s heard any updates Stone’s death.
The 16-year-old aspiring rapper had gotten off his new job at Bavarian Inn and was heading to his cousin’s house in southeast Saginaw. He was ambushed. More than 50 shell casings were recovered from the scene.
“There were two shooters,” Barbara said. “He was ambushed by two guys. They had bullets from a couple different guns. I know that for Stone a young woman called me awhile back and said she knew who did it, and I told police but nothing ever came of it.”
And after Donald’s murder Roberson fears it could end up like Stone’s.
“It was in the back of my mind when it first happened, I’m sorry to say, but it was,” she said. “I’m just broken.”
So, broken she moved to a different state to escape the pain.
“I don’t want to be in Saginaw. I might be sitting right next to the person that did this to my child,” she said.
She doesn’t believe her son’s deaths are connected but she hopes and prays the police can bring their killers to justice.”
“I know they’re strapped and don’t have enough cold case guys,” Barbara said. “But I just wish I could get a turn. I wish we’d get a turn. I wish we’d get a break. I hope we can get a break and they can do something for us. For both cases.”
