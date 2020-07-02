The IMA Foundation made donations to communities that total $100,000 in response to the growing impact of COVID-19.
Donation amounts were based on the need of each and will support relief efforts, IMA said.
The foundation donated $10,000 to the COVID-19 Community Response Fund for Isabella County.
This is the second wave of support provided by the IMA Foundation, which IMA Financial Group’s founders made for contributions that make a difference in the communities.
In April, the foundation donated $25,000 to nonprofits in five markets to support front-line responses to the pandemic.
“We mobilized quickly to get funds to nonprofits doing the immediate crisis work, but the impact of COVID-19 continues to grow, so we are doing more to support our communities,” says IMA Foundation executive director Ruth Rohs. “We worked with local leaders to determine where our funds could have the greatest impact.”
The COVID-19 Community Response Fund gives local nonprofits critical operating resources to respond to community needs.
It also funds programs that address utility assistance, food vulnerability, housing assistance, health care and other needs as identified.
The fund is hosted by United Way of Gratiot & Isabella Counties and the Mt. Pleasant Area Community Foundation,
“We are grateful to all the donors who contributed to our disaster response fund,” says IMA, Inc., president and IMA Foundation board chair Bob Reiter. “IMA associates and volunteers know we’ll need everyone’s help to get our community and our country through the pandemic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.