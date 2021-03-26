There is an idea floating through the Imlay City Board of Commissioners to disband the police department to cut costs.
Residents are worried about what that means for them.
Margaret Guerrero Deluca’s husband is an Imlay City Police Officer. She said her family is worried because Imlay City Commissioners are considering an idea, she finds troublesome.
“We’re very nervous, we’re very afraid of what’s going to happen,” Deluca said.
The idea is to disband the Imlay City Police Department and then the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office would take over. Residents like Deluca feel like they're being left out of the loop.
“We don’t know what that proposal is going to look like because they’re being very secretive,” Deluca said.
She’s worried if the idea comes to fruition, her husband and his fellow officers could lose their benefits they have earned over the years.
The city manager Craig Horton said this idea to disband the police department is at the moment is just an idea. The overall goal is to save money.
“The sheriff said I think I can put together a proposal that would give you more coverage in Imlay City for less cost. The commission said we’ll ask the full commission if they’re interested in seeing that,” Horton said.
He said the sheriff’s proposal is not drafted yet. More details are to be released at a commissioner meeting April 6.
As for what would potentially happen to the Imlay City police officers and their benefits and duties if down the line the commission likes the proposal and votes for it. Horton said it is too early to say their fate.
“We haven’t gotten that far into negotiations to find out how that would work. The Sheriff said they can absorb those people into the department. All the intricacies of how that would happen, I’m not privy to at this point,” Horton said.
TV5 reached out to the Lapeer County Sheriff for comment but has not heard back.
