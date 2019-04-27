A local community is still reeling after a house fire killed four children and badly injured the parents, and another child.
In an effort to prevent further tragedies, the Imlay City Fire Department hosted a smoke detector installation program.
It’s been two months since Capt. Scott Stone of the Imlay City Fire Department has returned to the scene of the tragic mobile home fire.
“This is not our first fatal fire we’ve had in here but this is the first one that involved so many children,” Stone said. “I have grandchildren that fall in that age group, so it still hit us all pretty hard as a community overall.”
According to the department, there were no smoke detectors located in the Kelley home.
To help prevent a horrific loss like this in the future, Capt. Stone and more than 50 volunteers are giving out and installing free smoke detectors thanks to community donations and programs around the state.
“They’re wonderful alarms because they’re 10-year alarms, which means that residents don’t ever have to replace the batteries,” said Nancy Butty from the Michigan Fire Marshal Task Force Team. “We put them up, they have to maintain them, and keep them clean, test them monthly, and that’s it. Then in 10-years we can just replace the whole alarm again.”
The team is knocking door to door checking on more than 200 homes in the Maple Grove Park.
Angel Colon’s home didn’t have enough smoke detectors and the ones he did have were too old so he’s thankful for the help.
“We all needed them, you know,” Colon said. “Because the smoke detectors help us a lot.”
Capt. Stone said he’s leaving maple grove park knowing it’s a safer place to live, but he said they’re not stopping here.
“Our hope and goal is to be able to provide this yearly for our community and so that we can do this for the whole county and identify some of the older trailer parks that may not have the newer standards for smoke detectors so we can assist them and help them out,” Stone said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.